Quebec toddler dies after falling into grain mixer in farm accident

Officials say the accident happened at a family farm north of Montreal

Quebec provincial police say a two-year-old girl has died after falling into a grain mixer on a farm north of Montreal.

They say the accident occurred Friday at a family farm in St-Lin-Laurentides, about 85 kilometres from the city.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says emergency services were called at about 3:30 p.m. after the child fell into an industrial mixer.

The girl’s parents also intervened quickly but she had already died.

The young victims relatives were transported to hospital to be treated for shock.

Police are investigating the death as is the case when a child is involved, but authorities say there is no indication of negligence.

The Canadian Press

Quebec