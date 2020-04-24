At their regular meeting on Monday, April 20, 2020, the Village of Queen Charlotte council approved a motion to grant a letter of support for a funding application being developed by the Queen Charlotte Heritage Housing Society and M’akola Development Services for an eight-unit townhouse complex that would replace the derelict duplex at 609 Second Ave. (pictured). (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Queen Charlotte council supports funding application for eight-unit townhouse

Application being developed by Heritage Housing Society, M’akola Development Services

More affordable housing for seniors and young families may be coming to Queen Charlotte if a funding application for a proposed townhouse complex goes forward.

At the Village of Queen Charlotte regular meeting on April 20, council agreed to provide a letter of support for a funding application being developed by the Queen Charlotte Heritage Housing Society in partnership with M’akola Development Services.

Together, the two organizations are pursuing a townhouse development project for affordable housing at 609 Second Ave., a property owned by M’akola that consists of four full-sized, serviced municipal lots. It currently has one derelict duplex housing unit, one older mobile home and at least one abandoned vehicle.

If their funding application is approved after being sent to BC Housing, Heritage Housing Society president Greg Martin said they hope to tear down the derelict duplex and establish an affordable, eight-unit townhouse complex, “which will hopefully include a childcare centre.”

ALSO READ: Several construction projects delayed on Haida Gwaii due to COVID-19

At the Monday meeting, Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen and several councillors verbalized support for the proposed project before voting to provide the requested letter.

“Nice that they can potentially get that underway,” councillor Richard Decembrini said.

“I think it’s a great thing to support,” councillor Lisa Pineault added.

“Yeah it is good news,” Olsen concluded.

“It’s a win-win I think. Everything we had hoped is going to happen and somebody else is going to do it.”

ALSO READ: Council Briefs | Village of Queen Charlotte: January 6

After emphasizing that the proposed project is in the preliminary stages, Martin told the Observer the duplex has not been occupied for over eight years and something must be done to get the property back into the local housing inventory.

“We have an aging demographic and we have a greater need for seniors housing,” he said, adding that with the addition of a childcare centre, the proposed townhouse complex could suit a mix of seniors and young families as tenants.

“Housing is tight here for everybody.”

Due to the state of the duplex, he added, they are looking at demolishing it and replacing it with modular housing to keep potential costs down.

“The duplex is in really bad shape. The roof needs replacing. Both furnaces need replacing. There are holes in the walls,” said Martin, who toured the interior of the building with M’akola in November 2019. “It would be the better part of a million dollars to renovate.”

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HousingQueen Charlotte

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte council supports funding application for eight-unit townhouse

Application being developed by Heritage Housing Society, M’akola Development Services

UPDATE: Diesel spill reported near mouth of Dinan Bay on Haida Gwaii

Joint advisory from Council of the Haida Nation, HaiCo says full plume expected to last until Sunday

‘She had the most amazing heart’: Haida carver raising money for mother’s memorial pole

Lyle Campbell and crew raising money for red cedar pole that will honour memory of Alice Campbell

Skidegate Band Council election postponed until fall 2020

Election postponed due to COVID-19, extending mandate of current council by at least six months

Haida Gwaii-based author releases ‘Great Grizzlies Go Home’ children’s book

Two famous bears swim from Great Bear Rainforest to Alert Bay

VIDEO: Gather Food ‘Be My Quarantine’ dinner series puts artistic twist on takeout bags

Owner Giulio Piccioli’s nephew Andrea illustrated around 100 bags for the four-week series

Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Government to cover 50 per cent, with expectation that 25 per cent be absorbed by property owners

Minister say empty planes left China, pushes for virtual access to ‘Michaels’

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have spent 500 days in Chinese captivity

Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

Online vigil, titled ‘Nova Scotia Remembers,’ will include messages of support from local and national faces

COVID-19 is not a ‘get-out-of-jail-free card,’ says B.C. judge

Suspect denied bail, despite using pandemic as defence to be released from jail

Bengals tab QB Burrow with 1st overall pick in 2020 NFL draft

Seahawks select Texas Tech LB Brooks with No. 27 choice

Premier hopeful further restrictions on long weekend ferry travel won’t be needed

‘I don’t want to be dismissive about it,’ but May long weekend is weeks away, premier says

VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Restaurant responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Most Read