Plastic found on Tow Hill on March 24. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Queen Charlotte explores banning single use plastics

Council seeking community input on options to reduce plastic waste

The Village of Queen Charlotte is proceeding with plans to investigate whether a ban on single use plastics would be supported in the town.

Council voted on June 3 to implement a communications strategy to gauge the attitudes of local businesses and residents towards such a move. The decision would have a big impact on many establishments, particularly in the food and beverage industry, as plastic bags and takeout containers were identified as key items that would be gone under the ban.

Plastic straws were also singled out, due to their particularly devastating impact on the environment. Canadians throw out millions of straws every day, which go on to kill millions of animals every year.

READ MORE: Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

The issue is extra pressing for the Haida Gwaii islands as they are the first point of contact with the Pacific ocean. This was made abundantly clear after the 2011 Tohoku tsunami in Japan saw debris make its way all the way to Haida Gwaii. The Japanese government donated one million dollars to help with the cleanup effort.

Local opinion appears mixed on the topic. A pair of polls conducted last summer showed that 44 per cent of Queen Charlotte residents supported a ban on plastic eating and drinking containers. 36 per cent supported a ban on plastic bags, while just 21 per cent said they would be in favor of eliminating plastic straws.

Some of the concerns cited with any potential bans included too much government regulation of people’s lives, worries about how to collect garbage without plastic bags, and whether there could be more recycling bins added to the community instead.

READ MORE: Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

The Haida Nation is in favour of a ban on plastic bags, passing Resolution 2014-24 to such an effect.

The council will review the consultation process once it is complete, and decide whether a voluntary ban would be supported by the community. If not, Queen Charlotte could enact a bylaw to enforce the matter. Leaving the plastic situation in its current state is an option as well, if there is not enough support from residents.

Council is hoping to have the consultation completed sometime in July, at which point they would draft either a voluntary ban or bylaw ban if the measure has enough favour in Queen Charlotte.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Just Posted

Masset fishing derby proves to be a catch

All ages participated in the competition to bring in the top salmon and halibut hauls

Queen Charlotte explores banning single use plastics

Council seeking community input on options to reduce plastic waste

Yarn Bombing mastermind is back in town

Big Canada Day longweekend in the works

Taking on the World

Townsend’s Warblers are ready to fly the coop

Maritime Museum project receives legacy grant

A special project of the Dixon Entrance Maritime Museum Society has been… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Family frustrated Terrace dad with advanced cancer must wait weeks for treatment

‘We can see his health declining every day,’ daughter says

Most Read