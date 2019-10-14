Queen Charlotte fire hall is a go

Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen and QCVFD fire chief Larry Duke were among those who broke ground on the site of the new fire hall. (QCVFD photo)

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Charlotte Fire Hall and Emergency Coordination Centre took place on Saturday.

People came out for the ceremonial digging of shovels into the ground, signifying the start of a building process that is expected to be completed by December 2020. Mayor Kris Olsen and fire chief Larry Duke of the Queen Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department (QCVFD) gave speeches noting the continued hard work that has been put in over the last several years. The construction design for the new building was completed during the summer.

Olsen and Duke commended all those who have put in such hard work to help make the new fire hall a reality. (QCVFD photo)

The fire hall is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. (QCVFD photo)

At the village’s Sept. 16 council meeting, Queen Charlotte entered into a fixed unit price contract with Skidegate Inlet Construction to provide materials for the new fire hall at a rate of $56.59/m3, before tax.

Alex Kurial | Journalist