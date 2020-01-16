Village of Queen Charlotte. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)

Queen Charlotte housing assessment jumps 31 per cent

Port Clements and Masset also see increases, according to B.C. Assessment

The average single family home assessment for Queen Charlotte residents rose by 31 per cent compared to last year according to the 2020 assessment notices.

In 2019, the typical assessed value of a Queen Charlotte home was $167,000 which will now rise to $219,000.

Overall, Northern B.C.’s total assessments increased from more than $65.4 billion in 2019 to more than $69.4 billion this year.

A total of about $1.06 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and rezoning of properties.

B.C. Assessment deputy assessor Jarret Krantz said the high increase in Queen Charlotte is based on eleven homes sold in 2018 at higher value than previously assessed.

READ MORE: Secure room for psych patients at Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital in the works

Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen said the change is a double edged sword. With no new industry, but higher residential property values, affordable housing will be more of an issue for residents.

However, the increase is good news for those who have already invested in homes in the village and want to sell.

Port Clements homes increased by six per cent ($69,000 – $73,000) and Masset assessment values increased by four per cent ($98,000 – $102,00).

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii makes New York Times 52 Places list

“For most of the region’s homes, it’s a bit of a mix of modest increases and decreases compared to last year’s assessments,” Krantz stated.

“There are some exceptions such as Terrace and Kitimat where most homeowners will see increases of 20 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.”

Changes in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding change in property taxes.

“How your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes,” Krantz explained.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow
Next story
‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte housing assessment jumps 31 per cent

Port Clements and Masset also see increases, according to B.C. Assessment

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Power saving measures in effect on Haida Gwaii

B.C. Hydro asks residents to conserve electricity to avoid outages during cold weather

RCMP create access control checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Tuesday night’s extreme cold ‘bottomed out the mercury’ at -50C or more in remote Chilcotin

‘It was the coldest anyone can remember’ says off-the-grid homesteaders

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Most Read