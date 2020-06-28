A view of the Queen Charlotte Lodge. On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Queen Charlotte Lodge Vice President of Sales Brian Clive said the Naden Harbour fishing resort will not start doing business this summer without the support of the community. (Queen Charlotte Lodge/Instagram photo)

Queen Charlotte Lodge confirms it will not welcome guests without support of community

‘We are not starting until we are welcome in the community,’ says Brian Clive, VP of sales for QCL

A spokesperson for the Queen Charlotte Lodge (QCL) has confirmed the Naden Harbour fishing resort will not be welcoming any guests until getting the green light from the community.

Brian Clive, vice president of sales, told the Observer the lodge would like to operate at some point this summer, but staff understand COVID-19 is an unprecedented health and safety issue, and want to be “good citizens of Haida Gwaii.”

As such, Clive said the lodge is following the lead of the Council of the Haida Nation (CHN) for a “made in Haida Gwaii solution” when it comes to reopening.

ALSO READ: Haida Nation commences 3-week period to review provincial impact of Phase 3

On June 26 the CHN confirmed it had commenced a three-week “risk assessment and consultation period” together with all island communities to review the impact phase three of the B.C. Restart Plan has on the rest of the province.

Two days earlier, on June 24, Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had announced that phase three of the plan was ready, and allowed for the opening of resorts and hotels as well as in-province travel, which is currently still not allowed on Haida Gwaii per the CHN state of emergency.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ll continue to take a local approach’: Haida Nation president talks B.C.’s restart plan

Clive’s conversation with the Observer followed a June 19 public Facebook post by Old Massett Village Council (OMVC) chief councillor Duffy Edgars, who wrote that lodges “found a loophole where they can bypass the airport terminal and go from the plane to the helicopter.”

Emphasizing that he was speaking only for QCL and could not comment on other fishing lodges, Clive said he believes the “loophole” Edgars was describing is not a loophole at all, but rather a “respectful plan to create a zero chance of creating any contamination of the virus by the lodge across the community.”

“We’ve built plans to open the lodges utilizing just the one side of the tarmac at Masset when it’s appropriate to do so,” he said, adding that Edgars and others were provided a copy of the plan.

“To call it a loophole is unfortunate when I think really it was a novel solution to an unheard-of-until-now problem.”

Under normal circumstances, he said guests would land at the Masset airport, go inside the terminal building on the tarmac, use the facilities and wait for their turn to continue to the lodge by helicopter.

“Now imagine the jet sitting on the tarmac as a staging area,” he said of the plan to eliminate interaction between guests and the community, particularly airport staff.

Instead of going into the tarmac building, guests would wait aboard the jet until their turn to continue to the lodge by helicopter, meaning there would be “no one within 100 feet of the tarmac building.”

ALSO READ: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Edgars’ post also said of lodges: “As B.C. opens up they seem to think its OK to start business as usual.”

But Clive said suggesting that QCL can start doing business “is far from the truth.”

He emphasized the plan described above is dependent on support from the community, because opening up for business contrary to the wishes of the CHN would be a “short-term win and a really long-term loss.”

Quentin Smith, the president of Pacific Coastal Airlines, also previously told the Observer the airline will not return to service at the Masset airport until the governing bodies on Haida Gwaii are comfortable with allowing non-essential travel.

ALSO READ: Young minke whale rescued after beaching near Naden Harbour

While QCL has called some staff back to work, Clive said they are only working on getting the lodge ready for guests in case hosting guests becomes possible.

He added that it takes about two and a half months to get the lodge ready to open for guests every year.

Prior to the pandemic, the lodge had planned to open on May 29. They have since pushed the opening date back to June 12, June 26 and July 3.

“We have yet to derive a dollar from sport fishing business at this time,” he said. “Is there a chance that we’re not opening at all? Absolutely.”

On the same post, Edgars commented that a lodge other than the Langara Fishing Lodge was apparently “going from Digby [Island] to their lodge.”

The Observer has reached out to Edgars and the OMVC, as well as the West Coast Fishing Club and Langara.

ALSO READ: Queen Charlotte Lodge fined $47,500 for oversized halibut

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fishingMasset

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Haida Nation commences 3-week period to review provincial impact of Phase 3
Next story
Advocates in Canadian cities call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte Lodge confirms it will not welcome guests without support of community

‘We are not starting until we are welcome in the community,’ says Brian Clive, VP of sales for QCL

Haida Nation commences 3-week period to review provincial impact of Phase 3

‘Risk assessment and consultation period’ will allow review of similar changes for Haida Gwaii

Naikoon Provincial Park partially reopens for day use, camping

Park partially reopened June 17; camping still prohibited at Cape Fife Shelter

Masset anti-racism rally set to take place on July 11

The Yahk’ii event, which means ‘truth’ in Haida, will begin at 4 p.m. on the Saturday

VIDEO: Haida Gwaii high school grads celebrate with drive-in ceremony, parade

Hats off to the GidGalang Kuuyas Naay, Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay and distributed learning students

VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Police-escorted procession brought Capt. Kevin Hagen’s remains to Saanich funeral home

Advocates in Canadian cities call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

Officers have a high degree of discretion when it comes to using force, advocates say

Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales

Noise levels have dropped by about 75%

‘Love is not cancelled’: B.C. wedding businesses prep for meagre summer season

Small, intimate ceremonies dominate this summer, with industry looking at a monster year in 2021

Safety is the new hospitality: A guide to summer travel during COVID-19

Any kind of travel comes with risks, experts say, so Canadians overcome by wanderlust need to take precautions

Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge has been temporarily closed

B.C. Centre for Disease Control issues warning for potentially toxic hand sanitizer

Products made by Eskbiochem SA, a company in Mexico, could contain methanol, FDA warns

Child, 3, falls from window in Burnaby, sparking warning from BC Children’s Hospital

Fasten windows and lock balconies are just a few of the suggested safety measures

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

Const. Michael Theriault was cleared, however, of the more serious charge of aggravated assault

Most Read