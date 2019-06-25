Queen Charlotte name change will be a long process

Mayor says conversations still to be had with all residents

Slow.

Really slow.

Village of Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen says council will respectfully and diligently explore a request to change the municipality’s name to a Haida place name, but the process could take years.

“We have to go slow,” says Olsen. “No decision has been made yet. The elders have brought forward the name and we still have to have a discussion with the Hereditary Chiefs.”

Skidegate Haida Immersion Program (SHIP) elders and staff submitted a formal request to Queen Charlotte council April 28 to begin the discussion with the hereditary chiefs of Xaayda Gwaay and the Council of the Haida Nation.

Olsen notes that within the modern-day boundaries of Queen Charlotte, there are many ancient village sites, each with their own place names. Long before any decisions are made thorough discussions will need to take place with all stakeholders.

Council discussed the matter at a Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this month.

Olsen says he and council are happy to explore the request, as the restoration of place names is identified in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and by Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission as important steps to reconciliation.

While the village explores the possibility, Olsen says there are other measures the village can take in the short term to promote the revitalization of the Haida language. This includes flying a CHN flag at the village offices alongside the flag of the Village of Queen Charlotte, and adding Haida interpretations to the English street signage.

Staff will begin looking at the cost involved and bring the conversation to SHIP elders. Olsen says he doesn’t believe the municipality should cover those costs.

Olsen says a conversation will also begin with non-Haida residents of the municipality right away.

“It’s pretty exciting in some ways. We can have an open conversation about this in our community, and be able to have it in a way that doesn’t separate us and pull us apart. Too often outside forces have worked against us. So the idea here is to not separate our community but bring it together with understanding.

“This is 2019, it’s the year of indigenous languages here in Canada. The more Haida that’s spoken, and the more available it is, that’s all good.”

Previous story
Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire on Sunshine Coast threatening seven homes

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte name change will be a long process

Mayor says conversations still to be had with all residents

Haida Gwaii support workers strike deal with school district

New agreement will be in effect for the next three years

Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital to get secure room for psychiatric patients

Cost anticipated at close to $1 million for Masset hospital

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Queen Charlotte explores banning single use plastics

Council seeking community input on options to reduce plastic waste

WATCH: Killer whale has the final catch in Prince Rupert waters

Fishing duel sees salmon stolen by eager orca

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from Vancouver furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Poll: Rising gas prices force B.C. residents rethink summer road trips

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

PHOTO: Moose cow and calf relax in Williams Lake flower garden

The homeowners got a surprise when they checked their most recent surveillance footage

Two in hospital after plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

The world’s Indigenous speakers gather in B.C.’s capital to revitalize languages

Organizers estimate about 1,000 delegates from 20 countries will be at the conference

Join talks on international treaty: B.C. First Nations mark ‘historic moment’

Representatives of the Ktunaxa, Syilx/Okanagan and Secwepemc Nations participated

Companies need clearer rules on workplace relationships, study suggests

One-third of Canadians have been in love at work, and half say no policy on the matter exists

Most Read