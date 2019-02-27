Queen Charlotte RCMP meeting community objectives: report

Calls to the Queen Charlotte RCMP detachment dropped slightly in the fourth quarter of 2018, down from 222 to 207 during the same time period in 2017. In the detachment’s report to village council Sgt. Terry Gillespie noted the calls included proactively generated files such as breaches from curfew checks and roadblocks.

“On of my commitments to our stakeholders is effective communication,” Gillespie wrote. “This written report serves in part my commitment in this area…and provides accountability to citizens of our communities.”

Of the files generated between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 43 were drug or alcohol related and two were related to violent relationships. This compares to 45 drug or alcohol files in the fourth quarter of 2017 and seven violence in relationships.

Thirteen files resulted in charges recommended to the Crown, compared to 16 in 2017.

The reduction of noted files corresponds to the detachments annual performance objectives to reduce drug and alcohol abuse, rebuild and maintain positive relations within the RCMP and with its partners, enhance road safety and reduce domestic violence.

“The detachment has made great progress to meeting the performance objectives,” Gillespie wrote. “We are well on our way to meeting them.”

In addition to participating in multiple community events, the detachment has conducted more than 20 overt actions targeting drug and alcohol abuse, 36 road blocks resulting in 65 traffic enforcement violations and catching 16 impaired drivers. For reducing domestic violence and protecting vulnerable persons, 17 curfew checks and 24 licensed premise checks were carried out.

The Queen Charlotte detachment consists of seven regular members, including two First Nations policing constables jointly funded by the province and federal government.

 


Most Read