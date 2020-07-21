The Queen Charlotte RCMP conducted a search warrant at a residence known to police on Wednesday, July 14, 2020 in Skidegate, where they made two arrests and seized $10,000 in cash as well as suspected cocaine. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)

Queen Charlotte RCMP seize suspected cocaine, over $10,000 cash in Skidegate

Police conducted search warrant on July 14; two individuals arrested at the scene

Queen Charlotte RCMP seized over $10,000 in cash as well as suspected cocaine on July 14 in Skidegate.

According to a release, officers conducted a search warrant on Wednesday at a residence known to police in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue and two individuals were arrested at the scene.

Police will be recommending charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the release said. The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to BC Prosecution Services for charge assessment.

ALSO READ: Masset RCMP seize ‘substantial’ amount of guns, cash in Friday the 13th drug bust

Sgt. Greg Willcocks said drug dealers are not welcome in the community and the detachment will continue to target people who want to profit from the sale of illegal drugs.

“Drug enforcement is a priority for the detachment and I want this to serve as a notice for people selling these harmful substances to stop what they are doing or they could face similar charges,” Willcocks said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Queen Charlotte RCMP at 250-559-4421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cocaine bustQueen CharlotteRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit
Next story
Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Out of Isolation’ showcases Haida Gwaii artists’ creative response to COVID-19

Outdoor art event took place July 18 at the Queen Charlotte Visitor Centre

Queen Charlotte RCMP seize suspected cocaine, over $10,000 cash in Skidegate

Police conducted search warrant on July 14; two individuals arrested at the scene

Councillor resigns mid-term in Port Clements

Village of Port Clements announced resignation of Teri Kish in July 16 public notice

Council of the Haida Nation reports case of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett, Skidegate set curfews

‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii

Aggressive invasive species discovered in Skidegate Inlet; working group formed to decide next steps

VIDEO: Masset Dance Troupe presents beachfront ‘promenade performance’

Troupe performed ‘A Mid Summer Day’s Dream’ for family, friends on July 4 and 5

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

More than half of cancelled procedures made up by June

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

Most Read