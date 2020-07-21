Queen Charlotte RCMP seize suspected cocaine, over $10,000 cash in Skidegate

Police conducted search warrant on July 14; two individuals arrested at the scene

Queen Charlotte RCMP seized over $10,000 in cash as well as suspected cocaine on July 14 in Skidegate.

According to a release, officers conducted a search warrant on Wednesday at a residence known to police in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue and two individuals were arrested at the scene.

Police will be recommending charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the release said. The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to BC Prosecution Services for charge assessment.

Sgt. Greg Willcocks said drug dealers are not welcome in the community and the detachment will continue to target people who want to profit from the sale of illegal drugs.

“Drug enforcement is a priority for the detachment and I want this to serve as a notice for people selling these harmful substances to stop what they are doing or they could face similar charges,” Willcocks said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Queen Charlotte RCMP at 250-559-4421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

