Queen Charlotte water reservoir back to normal

The Village of Queen Charlotte is reporting reservoirs have now returned to normal levels and we are no longer experiencing a water shortage. With more freezing weather predicted in the coming days the village is asking the public to please remain diligent with their water consumption and to report any suspected leaks to our Public Works Department at 250 559 4765.

Previous story
Federal bill would make Sept. 30 holiday for Indigenous reconciliation
Next story
More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte water reservoir back to normal

The Village of Queen Charlotte is reporting reservoirs have now returned to… Continue reading

Cullen calls federal ruling a “huge win for wild salmon”

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed it took a federal court to change DFO policy on farmed salmon

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

Sandspit hits record low temperature amid cold snap

Environment says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for clean alternative to fentanyl-contaminated street drugs

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’

‘He is not the same man he was before his hospitalization,’ judge says

Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The NDP has asked the commissioner of elections, Yves Cote, to investigate the mansion matter

Training dummy or actual body? B.C. RCMP recovery mission takes a humorous turn

“Cold and unresponsive” body was DND training dummy

ICBC expecting $1.18 billion annual loss as new injury caps take effect

Injury lawyers ramping up opposition to minor injury tribunal

Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

A bug had allowed callers to activate another person’s microphone remotely

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

Most Read