Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Haida Gwaii, with up to 60 mm of rain expected by Tuesday evening.

The warning was issued on Monday afternoon, with rain lasting through the night and into Tuesday. There is a risk that the downpour could cause flash floods and cases of water pooling on roads. Flooding in low-lying areas is also a possibility.

Heavy winds are expected for Tuesday morning as well, with estimates of 60 to 80 km/h gusts coming from the southeast.

The rough weather comes due to a low pressure trough hanging over the islands. Residents can expect some relief from the storm late on Tuesday.

Alex Kurial | Journalist