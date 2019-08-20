A storm sends surf crashing on shore in Sandspit in 2017. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Rainfall warning for Haida Gwaii

High winds also expected to hit the islands

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Haida Gwaii, with up to 60 mm of rain expected by Tuesday evening.

The warning was issued on Monday afternoon, with rain lasting through the night and into Tuesday. There is a risk that the downpour could cause flash floods and cases of water pooling on roads. Flooding in low-lying areas is also a possibility.

Heavy winds are expected for Tuesday morning as well, with estimates of 60 to 80 km/h gusts coming from the southeast.

The rough weather comes due to a low pressure trough hanging over the islands. Residents can expect some relief from the storm late on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii cleaning up after tree-toppling storm

READ MORE: After several storms, Haida Gwaii looks set for Christmas calm

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Just Posted

Rainfall warning for Haida Gwaii

High winds also expected to hit the islands

Haida Gwaii eagles recovering in Ladner care facility

Treatment for the eagles is both costly and time intensive

Council of the Haida Nation seeking input for Constitution, last day for proposals

CHN puts out Constitution Call for Amendments

Blaze consumes dwelling in Masset

The Masset Fire Department received the first call around 8 p.m.

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

PHOTO GALLERY: Ready, set, race! Agate Man race / hlG̱a hlḵ’aats iihlangaa 2019

The annual triathlon took place in Masset on Aug. 17

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Most Read