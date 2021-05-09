The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)

RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

Mounties are asking for the public’s help after the body of a 35-year-old woman was found in Kootenay National Park on Thursday (May 6).

In a Saturday press release, RCMP said that Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium. Her death is considered suspicious.

Mounties said that Ware was known to have travelled from Didsbury, Alta., to Kootenay National Park, where her body and car were found.

Police said she is described at five-foot-one, 108 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. Her vehicle was a 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Alberta licence plate YpC553.

Mounties say a vehicle similar to this stock photo of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Alberta licence plate YpC553 belonged to Brenda Ware and was found near her body. (RCMP handout)

“We are hoping someone may have seen Brenda or her car prior to her death,” said spokesperson Dawn Roberts. “We would also like to speak to anybody who may have encountered hitchhikers in that area or has dash camera video of driving through Kootenay National Park on May 5 or 6.”

RCMP

