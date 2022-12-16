RCMP carry out drug raids in Houston and Granisle

RCMP in the Houston area are continuing what has become an ongoing series of drug trafficking investigation raids on residences.

This time residences in Houston and Granisle were raided by the Houston RCMP using search warrants and with the help of the RCMP regional emergency response team.

The raids took place at approximately 6 a.m. Dec. 16 and involved three residences, indicated a RCMP press release.

“Based on a risk assessment conducted prior to the searches, and in order to mitigate harm to the residents and the police, distraction devices were used to facilitate entry,” the release added.

“The entries were completed safely and persons within the residences were taken into custody without incident. At no time was there believed to a be a risk to the public.”

Police described the devices as extremely loud and are meant to cause no harm when used appropriately.

As of now, police say they are processing what was found during the searches. Charges have yet to be laid.

“Drug trafficking remains a policing priority, even in our small communities,” said Corporal Ryan Fillmore, detachment commander for the Houston RCMP.