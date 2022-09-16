RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

RCMP continue to investigate 2 ‘suspicious’ fatalities in Golden

Two deceased individuals were found in a car on Sunday morning on Bowles-Evans Drive

RCMP have confirmed two have died in what was originally described as a ‘suspicious incident’ that took place in Golden on Sunday morning on Mt. 7.

Police were called to Bowle-Evans Drive on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16. Two deceased individuals were discovered in a car a short distance from the forest service road.

RCMP say that the nature of their deaths are believed to be suspicious.

A team of investigators from BC RCMP Major Crime responded and took conduct of the investigation with support from the Forensic Identification Section and the Golden RCMP.

Officers do not believe there is any risk to the public and the incident was isolated.

Access to Mt. 7 bike trails and the paraglide launch were closed for approximately 24 hours while the initial investigation took place.

READ MORE: Golden’s Mt 7 trails, paraglide launch closed after RCMP incident

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

RCMP Briefs

Previous story
Deaths are declining, but the pandemic isn’t over yet, experts warn

Just Posted

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

Johnny Reid and three backing musicians played back-to-back sold-out concerts in Prince Rupert Sept. 12 and 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Johnny Reid was someone loved on his “Love Someone” tour to Prince Rupert and Kitimat

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)
Coast Guard concerned about pollution after boat sinks near Haida Gwaii