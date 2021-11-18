RCMP deploy to Houston in response to pipeline blockade

RCMP are deploying a “marked increase in police resources” in the Houston area in response to a blockade set up over the weekend by members of the Gidimt’en clan of the Wet’suwet’en and supporters.

Police say the blockade is illegal and preventing Coastal GasLink pipeline workers from leaving and critical supplies from getting in.

“We have serious concerns that a number of individuals from out of province and out of country have been engaging in illegal activities in the area such as falling trees, stealing or vandalizing heavy machinery and equipment, and causing major destruction to the forestry road, all in an effort to prevent industry and police from moving through” said RCMP Chief Superintendent John Brewer, gold commander of the Community-Industry Response Group in a press release.

Coastal GasLink said in a statement it currently has 500 workers stranded in two lodges behind the blockade and that the forest service road and Lamprey Creek bridge have been significantly damaged.

“It has now been three days and supplies, including water, are at risk of running out and access to medical care in the event of an emergency continues to be obstructed,” the statement said.

The group of blockaders say they are enforcing an eviction notice issued by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in January 2020.

Police have set up their own checkpoint to control access at the 27.5 kilometre mark of the Morice Forest Service Road.

A Facebook post on the Gidimt’en Checkpoint page claims 30 – 50 officers arrived in Smithers Nov. 17. Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP to confirm the size of the force being deployed.

“The road into our yintah remains blocked by RCMP at 28km, with hereditary chiefs, food, and medical supplies being turned away,” the Facebook post stated.

“In the middle of a climate emergency, as highways and roads are being washed away and entire communities are being flooded and evacuated, the province has chosen to send busloads of police to criminalize Wet’suwet’en water protectors and to work as a mercenary force for oil and gas.”

In both 2019 and 2020, conflict over the pipeline escalated when RCMP enforced B.C. Supreme Court injunctions issued to Coastal GasLink and arrested project opponents.

Last year, the conflict kicked off nationwide protests that stopped railways and put a spotlight on Indigenous rights and jurisdiction.

-with files from the Canadian Press



