RCMP hoping public can help them find missing girl

Akila Geng, 12, last seen on May 15 around 4 a.m.

Surrey RCMP is hopeful the public can help them find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Akila Geng was last seen on May 15, 2023 at approximately 4 a.m. in the 9100 block of 136A Street in Surrey.

She has not been seen or heard from since. It is unusual for Geng to not be in contact, Surrey RCMP noted in a release.

“Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.”

Geng, 12, is described as a black female, 5’1”, approximately 111 lbs with dark brown braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, red shirt, red shorts and white and blue shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Geng is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

