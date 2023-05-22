Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them find a missing 12-year-old girl. (Anna Burns/Black Press file photo) Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them find a missing 12-year-old girl. (Anna Burns/Black Press file photo)

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them find a missing 12-year-old girl. (Anna Burns/Black Press file photo) Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them find a missing 12-year-old girl. (Anna Burns/Black Press file photo)

RCMP hoping public can help them find missing girl

Akila Geng, 12, last seen on May 15 around 4 a.m.

Surrey RCMP is hopeful the public can help them find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Akila Geng was last seen on May 15, 2023 at approximately 4 a.m. in the 9100 block of 136A Street in Surrey.

She has not been seen or heard from since. It is unusual for Geng to not be in contact, Surrey RCMP noted in a release.

“Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.”

Geng, 12, is described as a black female, 5’1”, approximately 111 lbs with dark brown braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, red shirt, red shorts and white and blue shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Geng is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMPSurrey

Previous story
Flood warning downgraded in B.C.’s Skeena Region as river levels start to recede
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP say missing girl found safe in Vancouver

Just Posted

Supermodels Candice Swanepoel, left, and Doutzen Kroes, help open the first Victoria’s Secret store in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 5, 2011. When was Victoria’s Secret created? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Queen Victoria?

Prince Rupert Tim Horton’s donated $8,4347.45 raised from Smile Cookie week May 1 to 8, to assist North Coast Health Improvement Society with new hospital equipment.
Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies bring warmth to newborns in Prince Rupert

Max Erwin, on Sept. 29, 2021 is a Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team member who won a CEO award of excellence for his dedication. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kids Don’t Float, PFDs do – Safe Boating Week in Prince Rupert

Thanks to a $15,000 donation, from the PRPA Community Investment Fund announced on May 17, the interior of Acropolis Manor has been transformed into a bright and colourful environment to assist those with dementia.
Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $15,000 to long term care facility