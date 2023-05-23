Sicamous RCMP stopped two drivers for excessive speeding, one on May 19 and the other on May 20, 2023. (RCMP cruiser)

RCMP impound Mercedes travelling more than twice the speed limit on Highway 1 in Sicamous

Driver clocked at 130 km/h in 60 km/h zone.

A Vancouver resident’s Mercedes was impounded after they were clocked driving more than double the posted speed limit on a section of Highway 1 in Sicamous.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, a Sicamous RCMP officer was monitoring traffic in the 60 km/h zone near the Highway 97A intersection when they saw an eastbound Mercedes driving at an “extreme rate of speed.” Staff Sgt. Murray McNeil said the officer confirmed the driver was travelling at 130 km/h.

“The officer activated his emergency equipment and the driver continued eastbound coming to a stop approximately 1 kilometre east,” said McNeil in a media release.

The driver, a 22-year-old Vancouver resident, was told his vehicle would be impounded for seven days as “he was travelling more than twice the posted speed limit and well in excess of 40 km/h over the posted limit.” The driver was also handed a $483 ticket for excessive speed.

Sicamous police took another speeding vehicle off the road the evening prior.

McNeil said on May 19, around 7:30, an officer observed a westbound Toyota Camry travelling at an “excessive rate of speed” on the four-lane section of Highway 1 in Malakwa. The officer confirmed the vehicle was travelling 166 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. The driver was stopped by police and informed their vehicle, a rental car, would be impounded for seven days. The driver also received a $483 ticket for excessive speed. McNeil said the rental car company will also hold the driver responsible for he towing, impound and recovery fees for the vehicle.

