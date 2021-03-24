Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have joined colleagues in Midway in investigating a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops along highways. (File photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have joined colleagues in Midway in investigating a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops along highways. (File photo)

RCMP investigate 3rd police impersonator in 10 days in B.C.

Man activates blue and red flashing lights on vehicle and stops cars on Highways 33 and 6

RCMP are urging motorists to use caution after a pair of incidents involving vehicles pulled over by a suspect allegedly impersonating a police officer.

On Sunday, March 21, police in Midway released information regarding an incident where a man allegedly impersonating an officer conducted a traffic stop with a motorist on Highway 33 between Rock Creek and Kelowna.

Since then, another motorist has reported a similar experience on Highway 6.

On Saturday, March 13, at approximately 9 p.m., a motorist was travelling on the highway between Vernon and Lumby when a white-coloured vehicle, described as an SUV or pickup truck, pulled in behind flashing red and blue lights.

The motorist pulled over to the side of the road and a man approached the driver’s side window with a flashlight.

After a brief conversation, the suspect returned to the white vehicle and turned off the red and blue lights. When the motorist pulled out onto Highway 6, the white vehicle followed.

“As the motorist drove away, the suspicious white vehicle was in the process of stopping another vehicle on Highway 6 near Dure Meadows Road in Lumby,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Police are interested in speaking with that motorist or anyone else in our area who had a similar experience.”

The male suspect is described as being of average height and weight, with dirty blond hair wearing a white button-down shirt and black or dark blue khaki style pants.

The suspect in the Highway 33 incident was reported driving a white pickup.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected to a similar case in Prince George, where a 29 year old man was arrested and charged with two counts of impersonating an officer after he confronted a group at a bonfire on March 19. He was driving a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights.

If you have any information regarding the Highway 6 incident, please contact Const. Ashley Gravelle at the Lumby RCMP non-emergency line of 250-547-2151. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

RCMP offer the following tips to motorists who believe they are being stopped by non-legitimate police vehicle:

  • Slow down, drive in a safe manner to the nearest well-lit, populated area.

If this is not possible, do the following:

  • Lock all doors, pull over safely and leave your vehicle running;
  • If you have a cellular phone, take it out immediately, hold it in full view of the person who has pulled you over and call 911;
  • Calmly give the 911 operator your location and express your concern;
  • Ask the 911 operator/police dispatcher if they have had any communication with a police officer about a traffic stop in your area and ask them to relay your concerns to that law enforcement officer;
  • Tell the officer, through a cracked window and locked door, that you plan to cooperate, but you have heard about police impersonators. Indicate that you are concerned for your safety and that you are verifying the police contact through dispatch;
  • If you remain uncertain that the person who pulled you over is in fact a police officer, ask him/her if you can proceed to a more populated area. If he/she agrees, tell the 911 dispatcher where you are heading to and proceed.

READ MORE: Fund formed in memory of Vernon lawyer

READ MORE: Armstrong school gets $100K boost from beloved teacher

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada confident AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective against COVID-19
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada set to help settle Nelson snow-clearing squabble

Just Posted

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on March 11 calls from lots of rain developing into snow along the North Coast from Sandsdpit to Prince Rupert. (Photo: Jim Bailey)
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and North Coast

North Coast residents may need to get their snow shovels ready

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record

The pandemic has led to increased isolation and a more toxic drug supply

Mowi has applied to the court to be allowed to transfer fish into two of their Discovery Islands pens to let the salmon grow to marketable size. (Photo supplied)
Fish farmers in court today arguing for Discovery Islands injunction

DFO, conservationists will argue tomorrow against putting more fish in the pens slated for closure

Most Read