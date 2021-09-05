The public will be unable to access the Penticton Secondary School field as RCMP remain on scene and investigating after a young man was found deceased there on Sunday morning. (File)

RCMP investigating after young man found dead outside Penticton Secondary School

Officers were called at around 6 a.m. to the field outside the school

The Penticton RCMP is investigating after a young man’s body was discovered at the field of Penticton Secondary School on Sunday morning, Sept. 5.

Just before 6 a.m. officers from the Penticton RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) with a report of an unresponsive person down at the field on Eckhardt Avenue.

When officers arrived they located BCEHS attending to a young man suffering from critical injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The area has been cordoned off and the Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section, who is leading the investigation at the scene with officers from the Forensic Identification Section.

Officers are expected to remain in the area throughout the day today.

READ ALSO: Penticton RCMP investigating after shots fired at officers in midnight car chase

“Our priority now is to identify this young man and speak with his family,” said Penticton RCMP superintendent Brian Hunter, in a press release. “We are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in identifying this young man to contact us.

“As well, we are asking those with information not to share such on social media, but rather in-person to a police officer, so that we may gather untainted, first-hand information which may assist in advancing this investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or have any other information, are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or they can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

