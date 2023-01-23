RCMP investigating half a million dollar damage to Vanderhoof pool

Vanderhoof RCMP are investigating an act of mischief caused half a million dollar damage to the community pool. (Ema Peter photo)

Vanderhoof RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying people responsible for half a million dollar damage to the community pool last month.

In a news release this morning, the RCMP said investigation into the incident, reported on Dec. 23, has revealed evidence to suggest that the flooding was intentionally caused.

The incident occurred in the evening hours of Dec.23 as 130,000 gallons of water flooded the maintenance room of the Vanderhoof Aquatic Center. This caused extensive damage to the pool mechanical heating and filtration systems.

“We are actively investigating the act of mischief, that caused approximately $500,000 00 damage to the pool systems said Cpl Steven McLean, Vanderhoof RCMP.’

The investigation is ongoing and remains a priority for the detachment, the police said. Meanwhile, if members of the public have any information about this, they can contact contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222.