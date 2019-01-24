Police investigators outside hotels on Rogers Place, a short road just off Rogers Way in Kamlooops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

RCMP investigate two shootings at different hotels in Kamloops

Mounties say two men are dead and a homicide investigation is underway

The RCMP is urging the public to be vigilant in Kamloops, B.C., after two men were found with gunshot wounds outside separate hotels on Wednesday morning.

The Mounties say in a statement that both men have died from their injuries and they are classifying the deaths as homicides.

Police say they were called to the Super 8 Hotel at 6:50 a.m., where they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

At 8:50 a.m., another man was found outside the Comfort Inn and Suites.

Given that both shootings happened within two hours of each other and in public places, the RCMP are asking members of the public to be careful and report any suspicious activity they see in the community.

The RCMP says both uniform and plain clothes officers are investigating the incidents and no further details are immediately available.

