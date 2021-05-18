The top photo is of a real carbine rifle, while the bottom photo is the airsoft rifle seized from a Kelowna man on May 15. (Contributed)

RCMP issue warning: ‘Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly’

A man brandishing his airsoft rifle in public had his weapon seized by Mounties on Saturday

Kelowna RCMP is asking owners of imitation firearms to act responsibly after a man brandishing his airsoft rifle in public had his weapon seized by Mounties on Saturday (May 15).

During a morning routine foot patrol, Kelowna RCMP encountered a man with what appeared to be a gun in his possession, which turned out to be an airsoft rifle. The man agreed to allow the police to seize and destroy the weapon.

“Our front-line police officers will treat all guns as real until it can be safely proven that they aren’t,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

Noseworthy noted that BB guns, airsoft guns and replica firearms can trigger a very serious response from the police.

“Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly,” she said.

