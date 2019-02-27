RCMP recover detonated pipe bomb in Banff National Park

No one was hurt in this incident

RCMP say a pipe bomb that went off in a garbage bin in Banff National Park appears to have been an act of vandalism and wasn’t intended to hurt anyone.

Mounties say Parks Canada employees found the device on Tuesday in a damaged receptacle near Carrot Creek.

Police recovered the device and are investigating.

RCMP officers and Parks Canada staff checked numerous garbage bins within the park and did not find any other pipe bombs.

An RCMP statement noted the device could have caused significant injury if it had gone off while it was being planted or when parks employees were emptying the bin.

Anyone finding a suspicious device is being asked to contact the RCMP immediately.

The Canadian Press

