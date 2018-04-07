RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

Most of Canada has been left speechless, less than 24 hours after a collision between a bus and tractor trailer in Saskatchewan killed 15 people, including multiple teenage hockey players.

In a media conference Saturday, RCMP said due to the number of deaths and large amount of evidence, it could be some time until investigators confirm exactly what caused the crash.

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 15 people suffered injuries, and some remain in critical condition.

So far, family members have confirmed that head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz, former BCHL player Jaxon Joseph and the team’s play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber are among those dead.

“I don’t have a lot to say other than the worst nightmare has happened,” said Bill Chow, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League president.

The truck driver was the lone occupant of the other vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured, Zablocki said. They were detained by police but released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Former BCHL hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash
Next story
B.C. survivor of Swift Current Broncos 1986 crash reflects on Humboldt tragedy

Just Posted

Skidegate set for a big building year

Skidegate voted strongly in favour of familiar faces in the March 20… Continue reading

Cell-phone alert system goes live for future tsunami warnings

A new tsunami alert system is now live across B.C. Part of… Continue reading

Queen Charlotte wharf to be finished next week

Sparks were flying by Albion Fisheries last week. Welders were busy fixing… Continue reading

On the Wing: A brief history of history

By Margo Hearne Brant numbers are increasing and shorebirds continue to rise… Continue reading

BC Ferries cuts fares for passengers and standard vehicles

Fares for all northern, inter-island routes cut by 15 per cent as of April 1

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Chiefs join anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says he believes it’s his responsibility to help stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

B.C. survivor of Swift Current Broncos 1986 crash reflects on Humboldt tragedy

Peter Soberlak and other former Swift Current Broncos teammates headed to Saskatchewan

2 B.C. men facing 10 drugs, weapon charges after months-long probe

Delta relatives Elliott Eriq Bains, 19, and Devin Dallas Bains, 21, arrested and charged this week

B.C.’s ‘micro-preemie’ Ruby doing well at home

After four-and-a-half months in hospital, Salmon Arm infant growing, moving, smiling

UPDATED: Former BCHL hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash

Jaxon Joseph, son of former NHL player Chris Joseph, played centre for the Broncos

UPDATED: Donations reach $1M for families after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

RCMP confirmed that 14 people have died but have not released information on the identities

Most Read