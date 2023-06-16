RCMP say no critical injuries in crash of B.C. bus with 30 aboard

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. Mounties say there are no critical injuries for 30 people aboard a charter bus that crashed on a forest service road north of Prince George, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties say no critical injuries have been reported among 30 people on a charter bus that crashed on a forest service road north of Prince George, B.C.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said Friday that numerous ambulances and police officers have been dispatched to the site.

“It took us some time to get out there because of the distance and road conditions,” she said.

She said initial reports indicate there were no critical injuries, but the distance from Prince George is hampering communications as radio coverage is minimal in that area.

The bus was carrying pipeline workers Friday morning when it went off the road.

BC Emergency Health Services said 17 patients were transported to hospital in a “wide range of conditions.”

Cooper said the cause of the crash is still unclear, but early-morning rain on the gravel road made the conditions “quite poor.”

Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins said the University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George has activated a “code orange,” used in cases where an influx of patients is expected that could overwhelm the hospital.

“When a code orange is called that can include bringing in additional staff resources, assessing patients that are already in the hospital or patients who are in the emergency department for any ability to have them discharged or transferred in order to increase capacity to receive patients from a particular incident.”

She said a bus has been sent to the site of the crash to transport anyone who is not seriously injured.