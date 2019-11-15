(File photo)

RCMP seek help in theft of emergency supplies

Suspects remain unknown

Masset RCMP are looking for help recovering stolen emergency supplies. Sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 a Honda generator was stolen from the Northern Health “Sea-Can”, located at the Masset evacuation command post muster point south of Masset along Hwy 16. A jerry can of gasoline was also stolen. The subjects of the forced entry and theft remain unknown.

“The theft of emergency supplies that are meant to safeguard our community escaping a natural disaster is a heinous crime,” Cst. Brendan Nickle, lead investigator on the case, said. “Everyone should be concerned with this behaviour.”

Masset RCMP provided an image of what the stolen generator would look like.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991. Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go to www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
