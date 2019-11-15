RCMP seek help in theft of emergency supplies

Masset RCMP are looking for help recovering stolen emergency supplies. Sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 a Honda generator was stolen from the Northern Health “Sea-Can”, located at the Masset evacuation command post muster point south of Masset along Hwy 16. A jerry can of gasoline was also stolen. The subjects of the forced entry and theft remain unknown.
“The theft of emergency supplies that are meant to safeguard our community escaping a natural disaster is a heinous crime,” Cst. Brendan Nickle, lead investigator on the case, said. “Everyone should be concerned with this behaviour.”
|Masset RCMP provided an image of what the stolen generator would look like.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991. Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go to www.bccrimestoppers.com.
