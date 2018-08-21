Observer file photo

Quesnel RCMP seize gun, drugs after stopping man cycling without a helmet

The man had a warrant out for his arrest and was carrying illegal items in a backpack

The Quesnel RCMP seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and what is believed to be heroin and other drug paraphernalia from a local man Monday Aug. 20, a news release says.

A patrolling police officer spotted a man riding a bicycle without a helmet on Winder Street in West Quesnel Monday. The man was identified as having an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During his arrest, police discovered the seized items in the man’s backpack. The RCMP are considering several charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Quesnel RCMP are aware that many criminals are currently using bicycles to move about our city, and police continue to identify suspicious people of interest,” says Quesnel Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Andrew Burton.

READ MORE: Police arrest man and woman after B&E at business on Two Mile Flat


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
At least 14 illegal fires set in Fraser Valley this month
Next story
4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii seabird conservation highlighted at international congress

Bird Studies Canada’s David Bradley is co-convening a symposium on biosecurity for island species

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

The Happy Clam — Aug. 17, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

Ferry sailing delayed after divers check Northern Adventure

Divers called in to check propeller shaft, sailing to Haida Gwaii now 140 minutes behind

Haida Gwaii fishery staff gear up for marine mammal rescues

Haida fishery guardians and DFO fishery officers better equipped to rescue marine mammals

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Forest fuel work needed to slow wildfires, B.C. premier says

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan joins John Horgan for tour

Liberals unveil poverty plan with lofty goals, but no new spending

Government’s goal is to lift 2.1 million people out of poverty by 2030

Most Read