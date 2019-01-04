RCMP serious crime probes death of B.C. senior at public care home

RCMP say death occurred after altercation with another resident of the facility

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and the coroners service are investigating the death of a senior citizen following an altercation at a Kelowna seniors’ care home, operated by Interior Health.

According to RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, the 90-year-old woman died on Dec. 19 at the Spring Valley Care Centre in the Rutland area of the city.

According to police, the woman received medical treatment following the altercation, which occurred at the facility the day before. The woman is beleived to have broken her hip during the altercation and spent a night in hospital.

Moskaluk said she died at the facility shortly after her release from hospital.

While police are not releasing any further information at this time, the woman’s daughter has told the media that her mother broke her hip when she was pushed to the ground by a 90-year-old male resident at the care home who suffers from dementia.

