RCMP suspect series of recent Vancouver Island wildfires intentionally lit

RCMP suspect a series of wildfires near Sayward on northern Vancouver Island were intentionally lit and investigators are seeking public assistance.

Sayward RCMP said they became aware in June that a series of wildfires near Sayward were human-caused and may have been intentionally lit. The most significant of these fires are the Newcastle Creek Fire, which is currently 230 hectares but is being held, and the recently-discovered Browning Creek Fire, which is much closer to town and, as of 4 p.m. on July 4, is out of control.

Other fires, since suppressed, were along the Memekay, White River and Big Tree Mainlines logging roads.

RCMP Island District General Investigations Section has taken conduct of the investigation.

“Witnesses in the area of Browning Creek just prior to its discovery observed some quad riders nearby,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the BC RCMP. “Police are looking to speak with anyone, including the riders, who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Browning Creek fire, or any of the other fires.”

With regards to the latest fire, investigators are looking for anyone with dashcam video from July 3, 2023 in the area between Sabre Road and Ryans Road.

Anyone with any information about any of the burning or suppressed wildfires in the Sayward area are asked to call the Island District General Investigations Section at 250-331-6010.

