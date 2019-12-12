RCMP must bury three sex mannequins found in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed of

Princeton RCMP recently learned how complicated it can be to dispose of a body.

Officers at the detachment were tasked with disposing of three sex mannequins, discovered earlier this year in a wooded area near Manning Park.

READ MORE: False report of dead body leads police to sex dolls at Manning Park

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes, landfill staff were consulted about the best way to dump the dolls without causing potential panic later on.

The dolls are made of silicone, which does not decompose, so if they ever re-surfaced in the landfill, “anyone seeing them would think it was a body.”

One mostly complete mannequin – the legs were chopped off at the knees – was quite human-like, said Hughes.

Those very features were what that led to investigators to the dolls in the first place, after someone called on July 10 to report a body in a bush near Highway 3.

A doll was covered by a tarp, and the responding officer was prepared to find human remains when he approached.

Said Cpl. Chad Parsons: “This is the very first found sex mannequin that I have seen.”

A search of the area revealed two more partial mannequins.

The items cannot be easily dissassembled because they have steel skeletons.

They were stored at the Princeton detachment for 90 days.

“The RCMP are not surprised nobody claimed them due to their private nature,” said Hughes.

He added the most lifelike mannequin likely cost several thousand dollars.

