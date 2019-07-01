(Black Press stock photo)

RCMP take Skidgate, Haida Gwaii, resident in custody following assault

A man has been medevacked to Vancouver following the assault

Skidegate resident Joseph Roy Hans turned himself into police on an outstanding warrant for one count of aggravated assault on June 28, 2019.

The Queen Charlotte RCMP requested a warrant be issued for Hans after a 70-year-old man was found lying on the ground bleeding from his nose on 2nd Avenue in Skidegate.

On June 26, at 10:50 p.m., the Queen Charlotte RCMP received a report of the fight and paramedics transported the man to the Haida Gwaii Hospital for treatment. He was then medevacked to Vancouver.

The man remains in the Vancouver General Hospital following the late evening assault.

Hans has been brought into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 2.

The Queen Charlotte RCMP remind everyone who witnesses criminal behaviour to contact the RCMP at 250-559-4421 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS.

