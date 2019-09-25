Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed during an RCMP news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday July 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

The RCMP plan to release their findings into the three homicides in northern B.C. that led to a nationwide manhunt for two suspects who eventually killed themselves in rural Manitoba.

Mounties said Wednesday they plan to hold a technical briefing and news conference on Friday afternoon at the E Division headquarters in Surrey.

No further information was provided.

The flight of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, last summer captured the country’s attention for weeks, from the moment they were publicly named as murder suspects on July 23 to the discovery of their bodies on Aug. 4 at the Nelson River near the tiny community of Gillam, Man.

The young men were accused in the shooting deaths of U.S. citizen Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, after their bodies were found July 15 on the Alaska highway near Liard Hot Springs.

RELATED: Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

They were also charged with the murder of UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found on July 19 in a highway pullout south of Dease Lake – and only meters from what police would later reveal was the pair’s burned-out car.

The public was warned to watch out for McLeod and Schmegelsky, whom police considered “dangerous,” as they were spotted in communities in Alberta, Sasketchewan, and finally northern Manitoba.

When the search ended, police had said a motive will “extremely difficult” to determine, and we may never get all the answers.

The two were believed to have left their hometown to look for work in the Yukon.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

ALSO READ: Port Alberni murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, dad says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks
Next story
‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Just Posted

Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

Family seeks assistance for former Masset resident Les Jensen

Jensen is recovering after being struck with rare autoimmune disease

Memorandum of Understanding to be signed in Old Massett

Creation of jobs will be the focus of the signing

Robert Davidson the focus of new documentary

Haida Modern set to premiere at Vancouver International Film Festival next month

Haida Gwaii sportfishing lodges set to shut down

Tourism company wants to enact experiences more in line with Haida values

VIDEO: Logging truck convoy stalls traffic in downtown Vancouver to protest job losses

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Maxime Bernier, of People’s Party of Canada, touts less immigration at B.C. event

Party leader spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event while a small protest took place outside

Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks

Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Most Read