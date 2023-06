The Bear Creek fire is now under control

The wildfire that sparked the afternoon of June 11 is now under control.

The fire, located north of West Kelowna near Bear Creek, grew to only 0.7 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire inititally responded with ground crews and one helicopter. The blaze was listed as being held just hours after it was first reported.

The cause of the wildfire is suspected to be related to human activity, but has not yet been confirmed.

