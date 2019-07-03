Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway

A red Ferrari was busted on Canada Day for going more than 200 km/h on Highway 97 C in West Kelowna. (BC RCMP) A red Ferrari was busted on Canada Day for going more than 200 km/h on Highway 97 C in West Kelowna. (BC RCMP)

RCMP busted the driver of a red Ferrari celebrating Canada Day a little too hard.

The Ferrari was caught going “warp speed” along Highway 97 C in West Kelowna.

#RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services stopped this Ferrari on Canada Day going warp speed along Hwy 97C #WestKelowna. 200+ kmh=$483 & impound. Can’t outrun a police radio! Obey speed limits & drive responsibly. TY @KelownaRCMP, tragedy averted! pic.twitter.com/107Be2A7DQ — BCRCMP Traffic (@BCRCMPTraffic) July 3, 2019

Radars clocked the vehicle travelling at more than 200 kilometres an hour landing the driver a $483 ticket and an impounded car.

A BC RCMP Traffic tweet said, “Can’t outrun a police radio!”

“Obey speed limits and drive responsibly,” the tweet said.

