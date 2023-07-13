Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine issues Evacuation Alert for Glen Vowell due to growing wildfire

A fierce wildfire blazes south of Kitwanga on July 13. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Depicted are the boundaries of the Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and First Nations bands on July 13 at 5 p.m., highlighting areas potentially threatened by the ongoing wildfire. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine for Sik-E-Dakh, known as Glen Vowell, and parts of Kispiox Valley Rd. and Kitwanga Back Rd., effective 5 p.m. on July 13.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, in conjunction with Sik-E-Dakh (Glen Vowell Band) and the neighbouring Gitanmaax Band, issued the alert in response to the increasing threat from the wildfire. In a press release, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine stated that “due to the potential danger to life and health… an Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary.”

Residents are advised to prepare for evacuation with as much notice as possible. However, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine acknowledges that changing conditions may limit the notice period.

As part of their preparation, residents are urged to register for the district’s mass notification system for real-time updates. Other recommended preparations include locating all family members, designating a meeting area outside the evacuation zone, packing essential items, preparing for the evacuation of dependents, pets and livestock, ensuring transportation and accommodation arrangements and monitoring the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s website and local news for further information.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has set up a Emergency Support Services hotline for residents displaced due to the emergency at (250) 641-2443.

The alert was issued after BC Wildfire Service informed the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and First Nations bands about a 30-hectare wildfire burning just two kilometres west of the Sik-E-Dakh (Glen Vowell) community.

The fire was first detected on July 11 and has rapidly grown from its original size, defying suppression efforts. BC Wildfire Service suspects that lightning is the cause of the blaze.

The community is on high alert as the fire continues to spread uncontrolled and residents are encouraged to stay vigilant, follow official guidelines and prepare for possible evacuation.

