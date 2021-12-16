FILE – An Uber driver is seen in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – An Uber driver is seen in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Regulator denies Uber expansion across B.C., ‘not convinced’ of need outside Lower Mainland

Financial effect on taxi companies also taken into account

The Passenger Transportation Board has ruled against allowing Uber to expand outside of the Lower Mainland and Sea-to-Sky area.

The board, which regulates vehicles such as taxis, ride hailing, intercity buses and limousines, explained its ruling in a 29-page decision released Tuesday (Dec. 14).

Uber was given a licence to operate in the Lower Mainland and Whistler region, in January 2020.

The company told the board that expanding its services across B.C. will benefit both residents who want to drive for or ride in Uber cars but also spur other companies to compete with it.

The board considered a number of factors, including a report into how passenger transportation services were affected by the pandemic. The report shoed that ride hailing’s introduction into the Lower Mainland and Whistler led to a “significant loss of market share on the part of taxis.”

Between May 2019 and May 2020, taxi trips fell by about 66.4 per cent, while ride hailing trips “rose rapidly.”

The board also looked at if there was a “public need” for another player to enter the field. Uber told the board that there was a need for the service, demonstrated by how many people in communities such as Kelowna and Victoria downloaded its app, “indicating a demand for Uber as a transportation option in these communities.”

Uber also cited research that suggested its arrival into cities led to a 3.6 to 5.6 per cent decrease in the number of people killed in alcohol-related crashes.

The board, however, found there was not a “public need” for Uber outside of the region it currently operates within and that its entry into the Lower Mainland led taxi businesses to “lose a significant share of the market” to ride hailing companies.

READ MORE: Uber Canada workers oppose company’s new pitch to provinces, say it lacks fair pay

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ride hailingUber

Previous story
Bachrach has faith 16-year-olds will take voting seriously
Next story
PM sets more inclusive, fair Canada as priority in mandate letters for ministers

Just Posted

A bill to lower the voting age to 16 was introduced on Dec. 13, to federal Parliament by Skeena-Bulkley MP, Taylor Bachrach, seen with his teen daughter at the LGBTQ pride event in Kitimat, on June 25. (BP File Photo)
Bachrach has faith 16-year-olds will take voting seriously

An aerial view of crews working on the cellular tower site in Seaton near Witset (Moricetown) in northwest B.C. (Submitted photo/Rogers Communications)
Rogers breaks ground with first cellular tower in Highway 16 connectivity project

North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice said the new recovery funding will help local fairs, festivals and events resume in the North Coast after the challenging period during the pandemic, on Dec. 13. (Supplied photo)
North Coast fairs and festivals to receive $200,000 funding

An encampment on Hwy 16 in New Hazelton near the CN Rail tracks was set up in solidarity with Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents following arrests made at the company’s worksite near Houston. Two men were arrested near the camp triggering a request by Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen to review police actions. (Deb Meissner photo)
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Stikine MLA’s “complaint letter”