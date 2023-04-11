Relive the Music Photogallery in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert audiences were transported back in time to the 50s and 60s on April 1 with the Relive the Music performance starring members of the Marshall family from Haida Gwaii, among others performing as Rock’n’Roll greats, at the Lester Centre.

The stand-out performance included a brand new one-of-a-kind show that took the audiences through music history, trivia and memories.

Spectators saw an energetic live band, amazing front singers and dancers transforming and re-living through two decades of music, costumes, trends and dancing with video imagery in the background.