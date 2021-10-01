BC Ferries announced the cancelled sailing of the The MV Kwuna from Alliford Bay due to high winds on Oct. 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries announced the cancelled sailing of the The MV Kwuna from Alliford Bay due to high winds on Oct. 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Remaining sailings for Alliford Bay cancelled

Adverse weather conditions: high winds

All remaining sailings for the MV Kwuna starting with the 5:30 p.m. departure from Alliford Bay to Skidegate have been cancelled due to high winds on Oct. 1

BC Ferries has not indicated when the next scheduled departure will be.

For more information and the most up-to-date sailing and departure information monitor their current conditions page online or their Twitter @BCFerries.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Another 714 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Friday, 11 more deaths
Next story
RCMP say reports of shots fired and pipe bomb in Metrotown area “unfounded”

Just Posted

BC Ferries announced the cancelled sailing of the The MV Kwuna from Alliford Bay due to high winds on Oct. 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remaining sailings for Alliford Bay cancelled

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

Arny Nagy, an Aboriginal advocate, said on Sept. 22, he believes truth and reconciliation can happen if discriminatory policies against First Nations people can be abolished. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Truth and Reconciliation: Arny Nagy

Waves of three metres increasing to between five and seven metres are expected out at sea in the evening of Sept. 30 with waves forecasted on Oct. 1 for five to seven metres building up to between eight and 11 metres by Friday evening. (Photo: Environment Canada)
Hurricane force winds forecasted for North Coast