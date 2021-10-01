Remaining sailings for Alliford Bay cancelled

BC Ferries announced the cancelled sailing of the The MV Kwuna from Alliford Bay due to high winds on Oct. 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

All remaining sailings for the MV Kwuna starting with the 5:30 p.m. departure from Alliford Bay to Skidegate have been cancelled due to high winds on Oct. 1

BC Ferries has not indicated when the next scheduled departure will be.

For more information and the most up-to-date sailing and departure information monitor their current conditions page online or their Twitter @BCFerries.

Norman Galimski | Journalist