Human remains found on Mt. Hays in Prince Rupert identified as Michael Kitchener

21-year-old has been missing for 19 months after last seen along Highway 16

Prince Rupert RCMP announced on June 16 that remains of missing 21-year-old Michael Kitchener have been found. Kitchener was last seen Oct. 23, 2021 running along Highway 16. (Photo: supplied)

After more than 19 months of uncertainty surrounding the disappearance of Michael Kitchener, the Prince Rupert RCMP announced on June 16, remains recently found have been identified as the missing man.

“In May of 2023 remains were discovered on Mount Hays in Prince Rupert which have now been positively identified and confirmed to be those of Michael Kitchener. Foul play is not considered to be a factor in his death at this time,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer of the Prince Rupert RCMP stated in a press release.

The uncharacteristic disappearance of the 21-year-old set off numerous citizen and law enforcement air and ground searches along Highway 16, where the man was last seen on Oct. 22, 2021. Kitchener was witnessed running along the highway near the SPCA turn-off at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Police are not disclosing where the remains were exactly found on Mt. Hays in order to protect the integrity of the site.

It is not known how Kitchener died.

“The Prince Rupert RCMP extends its condolences to Michael’s family after this discovery,” Hemrich said. “We hope this can assist in providing closure for his family and the entire community that has been impacted by his sudden loss.”

If you are in need of someone to talk to, please reach out to your local crisis line or to the Prince Rupert RCMP Victim Services at 250-627-7779.

