Bridge works limit road access to Rennell Sound

Closure expected to last until June 22 while Bonanza FSR bridge decks are replaced

Bridge work on the Bonanza forest service road will close road access to parts of Rennell Sound for the next two weeks.

Expected to last from June 7 to June 22, the closure will limit access to Bonanza Beach, Gregory Beach, the Cone Head recreation site, and Hangover Creek.

Crews will first replace the deck of the bridge 5.3 km north of the Rennell Sound log sort, followed by the deck of the Gregory Creek bridge, which is at the 8 km mark.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Front Counter Haida Gwaii at 250-559-6200 or FrontCounterHaidaGwaii@gov.bc.ca.

UPDATE: Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet
Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

