The Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District will be temporarily closing Rennell Road at about 3.8 kilometres during the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2020, to replace a creek crossing. (Port Clements/Facebook photo)

Rennell Sound road access to be closed over Labour Day long weekend

Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District temporarily closing Rennell Road Aug. 31 to Sept. 7

Road users will not be able to access Rennell Sound during the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, which includes the Labour Day long weekend.

According to information shared by the Village of Port Clements on Aug. 12, the engineering department of the Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District will be temporarily closing Rennell Road at about 3.8 kilometres to replace a creek crossing.

Works contractors will be required to close the road to all vehicular traffic, which will cut off access to the Rennell Sound Recreation Site, Riley Beach, Gregory Beach and Bonanza Beach.

“This schedule is subject to change,” the notice said. “We will confirm the start date of this project and provide updates during works.”

ALSO READ: Rennell Sound: Fertile waters, abundant wildlife

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Safety won’t be compromised for vaccine, Canada’s top doctors say

Just Posted

Rennell Sound road access to be closed over Labour Day long weekend

Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District temporarily closing Rennell Road Aug. 31 to Sept. 7

Regional district requests review of Tlell, Tow Hill speed limits

Electoral Area Advisory Committee recommended request ‘to make sure everybody’s safe’

Haida Gwaii resident upcycles glass into ‘quarantini’ tumblers

Faye Laidlaw of Queen Charlotte making tumblers, candleholders to keep glass out of landfill

Power restored for more than 1,300 BC Hydro customers impacted by outage

Outages left hundreds of BC Hydro customers on Haida Gwaii without power on Aug. 9

Haida Gwaii libraries resume inter-branch deliveries

Users can once again access materials from entire Vancouver Island Regional Library system

STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

UPDATE: Two dead after fishing boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

Most Read