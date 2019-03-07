Patrick Lane laughs with partner Lorna Crozier. (File photo)

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

Renowned Canadian author and poet Patrick Lane has died at the age of 79.

RELATED: Catching up with a couple of North Saanich writers

Lane’s work has earned him almost every literary award in Canada, including the Governor General’s Award for Poetry, the Canadian Authors Association Award, Dorothy Livesay Award for Poetry, the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence and three National Magazine Awards.

In 2014, Patrick Lane was bestowed with the highest national honour – the Order of Canada.

His memoir, There is a Season, was a national bestseller and won the B.C. Award for Canadian Non-Fiction and his national bestseller novel, Red Dog, Red Dog, was shortlisted for the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize and the Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize.

Lane lived near Victoria, B.C. with his partner, poet Lorna Crozier.

RELATED: North Saanich writer translates outrage into words

The University of Victoria and University of British Columbia Okanagan both presented Lane with honorary degrees in 2013.

 

