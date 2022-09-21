(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Report on B.C. prolific offenders recommends focus on mental health, addictions supports

Authors suggest specialized crisis response and long-term support units for offenders

The authors of a government-commissioned report into prolific offenders in B.C. are calling for a far greater focus on mental health and substance use resources.

Retired police chief Doug LePard and Simon Fraser University criminologist Amanda Butler released the executive summary and recommendations of their investigation on Wednesday (Sept. 21). The two were tasked by the province in May with exploring solutions to repeat offenders – most often individuals who are charged and then released with conditions, only to commit crimes again.

In their four months of consultations and research, LePard and Butler said it became clear to them that there needs to be an overall investment in mental health and long-term care to reduce individual’s interactions with the justice system.

They are recommending that the province continues to move toward more civilian-led mental health crisis response teams, as an alternative to police.

The authors also suggest the creation of three different types of units: crisis response and stabilization units where current, past or possible future offenders can access high-quality mental health and substance use care, either by walk-in or by transportation by ambulance, fire or police; low secure units for people who are at a serious risk of violence and require long-term supports; and, custom-built units or facilities for incarcerated people with chronic or acute mental health needs.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. appoints experts to deal with chronic repeat offenders

READ ALSO: B.C.’s Assistant Deputy Attorney General defends justice system amid criticism

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaPoliceRCMP

Previous story
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets
Next story
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP commends first step of national dental care plan

Just Posted

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach stood up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022. (Photo: Bernard Thibodeau/House of Commons Photo Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP commends first step of national dental care plan

An ambulance sits outside of the Port Clements Medical Centre. Rural communities across B.C. are facing difficulties recruiting paramedics. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Bella Coola ambulance service had coverage for only half of July

Construction at Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay Secondary School was delayed during the summer of 2022 due to unexpected issues. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Unexpected issues delay progress on Masset school amalgamation project

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II