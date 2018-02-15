Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Ride-hailing is still not available in B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

An all-party committee in the British Columbia legislature is unanimous in supporting a province-wide plan for ride-hailing services in the province.

The committee’s report makes 32 recommendations to help pave the way toward introducing and regulating ride-hailing in B.C.

NDP committee chairwoman Bowinn Ma says the recommendations balance the importance of developing regulations that encompass fairness, consumer protection and worker rights in a constantly changing economy.

Deputy chairwoman Stephanie Cadieux of the Opposition Liberals and Andrew Weaver, leader of the Green party, say the recommendations provide the foundation to bring in ride-hailing by this year.

The report comes ahead of a government review due later this year from transportation industry expert Dan Hara, who was asked to provide recommendations for the creation of a made-in-B.C. ride-hailing service.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena has said the government plans to introduce ride-hailing legislation in this fall.

The committee held public hearings and invited 67 expert witnesses, including representatives from ride-hailing companies, Uber and Lyft.

The Canadian Press