Reports of possible plane crash east of Chilliwack sparks air search over mountains

A Chilliwack resident posted this image of what she thought was a meteor near Mt. Cheam Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) right around the time of a reported plane crash in the area. (Katlyn Carter Facebook)

Search and Rescue was in the area looking for possible downed aircraft Tuesday evening

Emergency crews were near Bridal Falls in Chilliwack Tuesday night after reports of a possible plane crash in the area.

There was a report that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria (JRCC Victoria) had sent a Buffalo aircraft and Cormorant helicopter to investigate a possible plane crash near Chilliwack.

A local pilot who was in the air at the time of the possible crash reported someone calling over the Chilliwack radio, asking if anyone had heard a distress call.

99% true. We were in the circuit when someone else called over chilliwack radio asking if anyone had heard the distress call. Have a feeling the distress call was coming in on Sumas traffic 122.77 though, not Chilliwack 122.70. We also scanned the ELT 121.5 and heard nothing. — Collin M (@chwk_collin) October 20, 2021

But the distress call may have come over the nearby Sumas radio.

Some Chilliwack residents reported seeing a Search and Rescue helicopter circling the area after 8 p.m., and a number of images were shared on social media, including one that showed a smoky streak in the sky in the area.

Chilliwack RCMP vehicles and BC Ambulance paramedics were in the area of the Highway 9 interchange with Highway 1 near Bridal Falls at the time of the alleged incident.

See www.theprogress.com or more details as they become available.

RELATED: Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

RELATED: Student pilot crashes plane onto Highway 5A almost hitting school bus

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

Plane crash