Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

Rescue crews have suspended their search for a senior kayaker who was last seen on Friday.
According to police, Zygmunt Janiewicz, 72, was last seen going for his daily kayak on Okanagan Lake. He was a member of the Kelowna Paddle Centre.
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue media liaison Ed Henczel said in a news release Sunday that crews were conducting aerial searches over the lake through the day, and spent many hours Saturday looking.
The investigation is now in the hands of the RCMP.
