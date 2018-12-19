B.C. RCMP make Grinchy video

Christmas and anti-crime messages in an eight-minute film project

Today, Ridge Meadows RCMP are releasing their short Grinch, Christmas-parody film, “Every Who in Ridge Meadows”.

“At Ridge Meadows RCMP we wanted to share with our communities a very special holiday Christmas message wrapped up with some good old crime prevention messaging,” said a press release from the detachment.

“Every Who in Ridge Meadows” is the storybook tale of the Grinch, his Christmas crime spree and the surprising conclusion.

It features the Grinch, Supt. Jennifer Hyland and other members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“We probably won’t be nominated for any film awards but we had a lot of fun putting this eight and a half minute short-film together. We hope it puts a smile on your face,” said Hyland.