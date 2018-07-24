Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

The Campbell Company of Canada is recalling its Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers amid concerns they might be contaminated.

The company issued the recall Monday night for the 69g and the 180g sizes over worries the whey powder used in the seasonings could contain salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tells consumers to throw out any contaminated products they might have at home.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include:

  • fever
  • vomiting
  • nausea
  • abdominal cramps
  • diarrhea

If you suspect you’ve eaten something contaminated or have any of the following symptoms, the agency says you should speak with a healthcare professional.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk and may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, but even healthy people can get long-term complications, such as arthritis.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cullen, Morris face off on proportional representation debate
Next story
Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Just Posted

In Pictures: Record turnout for Totem to Totem Marathon

T2T gets a big boost from Kitkatla’s RIOT running club

Queen Charlotte faces housing crisis, targets short-term rentals

Council drops residency requirement for short-term rentals after significant opposition

Update: North Beach clam harvest closed due to PSP biotoxin

Marine biotoxin results in closure for all bivalve harvesting from Wiah Point to Rose Spit

In Pictures: Rock the Plank! brings in the booty

Pirate-themed skate party raises $2,500 for new Masset Skate Society

Haida Gwaii fishing grounds are key to survival of northern resident killer whales: DFO

Plan marks waters from Langara to Rose Spit as critical habitat for northern resident killer whales

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Steelworkers to take strike vote at Cariboo, northern B.C. mills

Despite U.S. tariffs, union wants more from high lumber profits

Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Canadian Centre for Child Protection says Cake — Live Stream Video Chat isn’t appropriate

Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at B.C. wineries

Parties are asked to remove any bridal paraphernalia, including veils, phallic objects and costumes

Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Former B.C. representative for children and youth weighs in with her support

B.C. mineral exploration permits taking longer: survey

Investor confidence better in Sweden, Australia, executives say

Many questions but few answers in Toronto’s Greektown shooting

The shooting killed two and injured 13

With focus on Mexico, apprehensions grow at the U.S. – Canada border

The number of illegal crossings at parts of the border have ‘skyrocketed’

Most Read