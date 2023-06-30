Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. Transportation Safety Board investigators have been called in following an “aircraft accident” at Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. Transportation Safety Board investigators have been called in following an “aircraft accident” at Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Safety board to investigate incident at B.C.’s Boundary Bay Airport

Paramedics took no one to hospital following incident involving single-engine plane

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed following an accident involving a small plane at the Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver.

The board says the accident involved a privately registered Mooney M20R single-engine plane.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was notified just before noon, but paramedics did not care for or transport anyone to hospital.

The safety board says in a statement that investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The Boundary Bay Airport is about 30 kilometres south of downtown Vancouver.

It bills itself as Canada’s busiest private-flight airport.

READ ALSO: Pilot killed in small plane crash near northern B.C. lake

Air Travel

Previous story
B.C. staff who failed to check on two abused foster children lose jobs
Next story
1 month into new rules for pharmacy prescriptions, B.C. data shows popularity

Just Posted

The stage of the 702-seat Lester Centre theatre as seen from the balcony. (Contributed photo)
Lester Centre season takes on “Re-boot” theme in a variety of ways

The $2 toonie coin is in use around Canada. Previously, Canada had a $2 banknote. What colour was this banknote? (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

For many people, waarm summer temperatures are ideal for camping trips. warHow much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer camping trip?

Artifacts belonging to the Tahlton people. (Photo courtesy Tahltan Central Government)
Provincial move puts more artifacts in the hands of the Tahltan people