Safety board to investigate incident at B.C.’s Boundary Bay Airport

Paramedics took no one to hospital following incident involving single-engine plane

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. Transportation Safety Board investigators have been called in following an “aircraft accident” at Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed following an accident involving a small plane at the Boundary Bay Airport in Metro Vancouver.

The board says the accident involved a privately registered Mooney M20R single-engine plane.

BC Emergency Health Services says it was notified just before noon, but paramedics did not care for or transport anyone to hospital.

The safety board says in a statement that investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The Boundary Bay Airport is about 30 kilometres south of downtown Vancouver.

It bills itself as Canada’s busiest private-flight airport.

