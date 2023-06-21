Saik’uz fire team to represent B.C. in national tournament

Saik’uz fire team pose for a photo after winning the qualifiers in Penticton earlier this year. Left to right: Caleb Nome, Deputy Chief Erik Johnny Marten, William Mole, Gilbert Vickers Jr., Brandon Thomas, team captain Jeremy Louie and Fire Chief Gilbert Vickers. (Submitted photo)

Saik’uz Fire department members are set to represent B.C. in a national firefighting competition to be held in Montreal in September.

Fire Chief Gilbert Vickers Sr. and his seven-member team were selected to represent the province after competing against eight teams in the regional firefighting competition held in Penticton earlier this month.

The team will now compete against teams from several provinces at the annual National Firefighter Competition, hosted by the Aboriginal Firefighters Association of Canada.

This year the members from Station 615 include team captain Jeremy Louie, Caleb Nome, Deputy Chief Erik Johnny Marten, William Mole, Gilbert Vickers Jr. and Brandon Thomas.

Vickers, who is proud of his team, said they will be training twice every week until they depart for Montreal and will also do some fundraising to bring family members with them.

The competition, which involves fun and games also has a serious mission, to reduce fire deaths and loss of property on reserve through the promotion of standards, legislation, training and fire prevention. It is a physically gruelling outdoor competition requiring a high level of fitness, agility, teamwork and skill in the use of equipment.

When the team is away for the national competition, the Vanderhoof Volunteer Fire Department will be on standby to protect homes in Saik’uz First Nation.

To donate and to get more information contact the team at firechief@saikuz.com.